The Nagaon district court in Assam has sentenced a man from the district to a 10-year rigorous imprisonment for raping a minor girl.

The man had repeatedly raped a six-year-old minor girl in 2018.

The sentence was pronounced by justice Ipsita Barthakur on Tuesday.

A fine of Rs 20,000 has also been imposed on the convict.

Failing to pay the fine on time would result in the convict serving an additional three months jail term.

The convict and the victim were of the same village in Nagaon district of Assam.

The convict had lured the minor girl to his house and repeatedly raped her in 2018.

The family of the victim had lodged a complaint against the convict after they came to know about the incident.

The accused was then arrested and remanded to judicial custody.