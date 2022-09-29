GUWAHATI: A man in Assam has been arrested by the police for allegedly raping his 11-year-old daughter multiple times.

The arrested accused person hails from Longjap area under Kachua police station in Nagaon district of Assam.

Nagaon police in Assam has informed that the minor was raped for the last time on September 20.

The mother of the victim girl lodged a police complaint on September 27.

The accused was arrested by the police in Nagaon district of Assam on the same the FIR was lodged.

The man was sent to judicial custody by a local court on Wednesday, the police informed on Thursday.