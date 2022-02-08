GUWAHATI: Police have arrested a 45-year-old man from south Assam’s Hailakandi district for allegedly raping a girl in the Mumbai suburbs.

The accused has been identified as Sajid Ahmed Mazumdar, a resident of Dhanipur village under Lala police station in Hailakandi district.

Officials said, following arrest, Hailakandi police handed him over to Mumbai police on Monday.

Police said, based on the complaint of a girl, a case (number 204/21) under section 376 of the IPC was registered against Sajid at Colaba police station in Mumbai last year.

Sajid, who worked in a company in Mumbai, remained absconding since then.

Acting on specific input, the Mumbai crime branch had intimated Hailkandi police regarding the case.

“He had a physical relationship with the girl and promised to marry her. Later he allegedly fled away from Colaba,” police said.

Hailakandi superintendent of police Gaurav Upadhyay said Lala police conducted a raid and arrested him from Dhanipur village on Monday.

The accused, Mazumdar has been handed over to the crime branch of Mumbai police and he will be taken to Colaba, said SP Upadhyay.