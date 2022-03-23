Guwahati: The Forest Department arrested a person who allegedly slaughtered a water buffalo in the Balidubi area of Biswanath.

As per reports, a group of men had slaughtered for consumption a buffalo that strayed out from the Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve on Tuesday.

The incident came in notice of the Biswanath Wildlife Division received and accordingly an operation was launched by the forest department in collaboration with the police.

During the operation, a man named Rahmat Ali from the Balidubi area.

The team also seized the body and skin of the buffalo.

As per the preliminary investigation, the Biswanath Forest

As per reports, the buffalo was killed after it was accidentally hit by a tractor.

The accused on finding out the injured wild buffalo slaughtered it for consumption.

However, the prime accused of the entire incident has been named Hazrat Ali who is now said to be absconding.

The tractor used in the incident was also seized and an operation to nab the others are on.