Dumduma: Police have arrested a man from Dibrugarh town who allegedly murdered his wife at Doomdooma in Assam’s Tinsukia district.

“Kishore Tanti was arrested on Friday afternoon from Dibrugarh, where he was found loitering,” said Pranjal Chetia, the officer-in-charge of Doomdooma police station, on Saturday.

Tanti has been arrested in a murder case under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Act and is being transferred from Doomdooma to Tinsukia jail.

He is expected to be presented before a judicial magistrate on Saturday.

The arrest follows an incident on Thursday evening in the Dumduma area of Assam’s Tinsukia district, where Manisha Moran, 50, was allegedly killed by her husband Kishore Tanti during a domestic altercation. The incident occurred around 5 PM near a nursing home on Azad Road.

According to sources, Kishore Tanti, a former employee of the electricity department, got into a heated argument with his second wife, Manisha. During the altercation, Tanti allegedly struck her on the head with a stone slab, causing her to collapse. He then immediately fled the scene.

Neighbors alerted the police, who arrived at the spot and called a 108 emergency ambulance. Moran was rushed to Doomdooma First Referral Unit (FRU), where doctors declared her brought dead.

Her body has been sent for post-mortem. Police had launched a search operation to trace the accused, who had remained absconding until his arrest. The victim is survived by two daughters.

Rising Concerns over Domestic Violence in Assam

This case adds to a disturbing trend of domestic violence incidents reported across Assam in recent times.

In Cachar district, Sanjoy Re allegedly attempted to murder his wife, Kuthimona Re, in Punicherra village. He reportedly attacked her with a sharp weapon during a drunken outburst before pushing her into a bushfire.

Neighbors rescued the woman, who sustained serious burn injuries and was admitted to Silchar Medical College and Hospital. Sanjoy has been arrested, and the case is currently under trial.

Meanwhile, in Ulubari, Guwahati, Rubul Sharma was arrested for allegedly killing his wife with an iron rod. He later surrendered at the Paltan Bazar Police Station, reportedly citing suspicions of infidelity as his motive. The couple had a two-year-old daughter.

Earlier this month, in Sonitpur district, a 62-year-old woman was found dead under suspicious circumstances. Neighbors had reported frequent quarrels between the woman and her husband. The deceased had multiple injuries, and police have registered a case and are investigating.