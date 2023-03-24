Asssam’s Lovlina Borgohain will fight for a gold medal at a World Championships for the first time in her career.

Lovlina advanced into the final of the 75 kg category by beating former world champion and two-time Olympics medallist Li Qian by 4-2 in New Delhi on Thursday.

Besides Lovlina, star pugilist Nikhat Zareen also reached the final in the 50 kg category as she overpowered Colombia’s Ingrid Valencia by a unanimous decision.

On the other hand, Nitu Ghanghas also advanced to the final after beating Kazakhstan’s Alua Balkibekova after a split decision.

Saweety Boora (81kg) have also stormed into the final of Women’s World Boxing Championships after winning their semifinal bouts on Thursday

Lovlina pulled out the toughest win of her career at this stage. T

he judges’ scorecard read out the story of the fight – 3-2 in the first round to the Indian, 3-2 in the second round to the Chinese. And then there was the third round where history was created.

Lovlina has been made to struggle in brutal third rounds.