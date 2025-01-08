Guwahati: Assam, the gateway to Northeast India, may witness a surge in tourism in 2025, following its inclusion in The New York Times’ “52 Places to Go in 2025” list.

The recognition comes on the heels of the Charaideo Maidams, ancient burial mounds of the Ahom dynasty, being inscribed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

These historical sites, along with Assam’s renowned tea gardens and the Kaziranga National Park, home to the endangered one-horned rhinoceros, are expected to draw a significant influx of international travellers.

Improved infrastructure, including the upcoming expansion of Guwahati airport, is set to enhance connectivity and facilitate easier access to this culturally rich and diverse region.

With better air travel options, Assam is poised to become a more attractive destination for both domestic and international tourists.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The list read, “Assam, a hilly state near the borders with Myanmar and Bangladesh, has long been a gateway to Northeast India, a remote, culturally distinct and comparatively crowd-free region that hangs as if by a thread from the country’s mainland.”

It added that the area is seeing both more international recognition and increased accessibility. In 2024, the Charaideo Moidams, or Pyramids of Assam, were inscribed as a UNESCO World Heritage site.