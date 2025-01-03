Dibrugarh: Three key accused in Assam’s multi-crore online trading scam, Bishal Phukan, Sumi Borah, and Tarkik Borah, were shifted to Dibrugarh from Guwahati Central Jail on Friday.

The trio was transported by road under heavy police security to face charges registered at Barbaruah Police Station (case no. 85/24) and Duliajan Police Station (case no. 198/24). They already face multiple cases in Dibrugarh.

After being presented before the District and Sessions Judge Court, Dibrugarh, the accused were remanded back to Dibrugarh Central Jail.

Investigations revealed that the accused enticed investors with promises of doubling their investments within a short timeframe.

The scam was uncovered in September following the arrest of Bishal Phukan, the alleged mastermind from Dibrugarh, who defrauded over 1,500 individuals by promising nearly double returns within 60 days.

Some investors reported taking substantial loans from banks or selling their gold jewelry to invest in Phukan’s fraudulent scheme.

Initially, Phukan returned small investments with some interest. However, he halted payments after investors, lured by the profits, began investing larger sums.