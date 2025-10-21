Guwahati: The sighting of two endangered bird species during the #KatiBihuBirdCount2025 has renewed focus on the ecological significance of Kaziranga National Park & Tiger Reserve in Assam, reaffirming its global importance as a biodiversity hotspot.

The annual bird survey, conducted on October 18, revealed not only Kaziranga’s rich avian diversity but also its growing role as a refuge for globally threatened species, many of which face rapid habitat loss in other parts of the world.

Conservationists say these sightings underscore Kaziranga’s critical role in safeguarding endangered and vulnerable species. “The presence of such rare birds strengthens Kaziranga’s reputation as a sanctuary of international conservation value,” said a senior wildlife biologist involved in the count.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Assam Forest Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary posted, “Kaziranga National Park & Tiger Reserve | #KatiBihuBirdCount2025 — Conducted on 18 Oct by ABMN: 146 bird species & 1,919 individuals recorded across Agoratoli, Panbari, Gamiri, Panpur & Laokhowa. Includes 2 Endangered, 6 Vulnerable & 6 Near Threatened species — reflecting Kaziranga’s vital role in avian conservation.”

The Assam Bird Monitoring Network (ABMN), in collaboration with the Kaziranga Park authorities, organized the count, which drew enthusiastic participation from birdwatchers, researchers, and forest officials.

Observers reported iconic sightings, including Jerdon’s Baza at Panbari Reserve Forest, White-bellied Erpornis at Ruthe Trail in Burapahar, Spotted Owlet, and White-hooded Babbler.

Experts believe such citizen-science initiatives are essential to monitor population trends, identify emerging threats, and foster community-driven conservation efforts.

As migratory birds begin arriving for the winter, Kaziranga once again stands as a living symbol of Assam’s deep-rooted connection between culture, wildlife, and conservation.