Guwahati : In a vibrant celebration of Assam’s natural heritage, the Kaziranga National Park & Tiger Reserve witnessed a successful edition of the #KatiBihuBirdCount 2025, drawing enthusiastic participation from bird lovers and conservationists alike.

The annual bird count, organized to mark the Assamese festival of Kati Bihu, aims to strengthen citizen-led biodiversity monitoring and promote awareness about avian conservation.

“#KatiBihuBirdCount 2025 successfully conducted at Kaziranga by Assam Bird Monitoring Network with Park authority. 63 participants recorded 146 bird species across 5 ranges Highlights include 2 EN, 6 VU, 6 NT & 132 LC species including Swamp Grass Babbler & Pallas’s Fish Eagle. #Kaziranga #CitizenScience #BirdsOfAssam,” Kaziranga National Park & Tiger Reserve posted on X on Sunday evening.

According to park officials, the event covered five key ranges of the UNESCO World Heritage Site, engaging experts, local youth, and nature enthusiasts under the Assam Bird Monitoring Network (ABMN) initiative. Among the rare and significant sightings were the Swamp Grass Babbler an endemic and threatened bird of the Brahmaputra floodplains and the Pallas’s Fish Eagle, known for its declining global population.

Conservationists have hailed the bird count as a vital citizen-science effort that strengthens long-term avian data collection and fosters environmental stewardship among local communities.

The documentation of 146 species, including endangered (EN), vulnerable (VU), near-threatened (NT), and least concern (LC) categories, underscores Kaziranga’s ecological richness and its role as a critical refuge for avifauna in Northeast India.

Officials added that data from this count will contribute to regional and national biodiversity databases, helping monitor species trends and inform conservation planning.

As Kaziranga prepares for the tourist season, this event once again highlights why it remains not only a tiger stronghold but also a paradise for birdwatchers.