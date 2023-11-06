Guwahati: Senior Advocate Kaushik Goswami has been appointed as an Additional Judge of the Gauhati High Court for a two-year term, effective from the date he assumes office.

The Supreme Court Collegium headed by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud last month recommended the elevation of Senior Advocates Unni Krishnan Nair and Kaushik Goswami as Judges of the Gauhati High Court.

The Chief Justice of the Gauhati High Court, in consultation with his two most senior colleagues, endorsed the elevation of these Senior Advocates as Judges of the Gauhati High Court on May 29, 2023.

Furthermore, the apex court considered feedback from the constitutional authorities of the states of Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram, and Nagaland.

Goswami, who hails from Guwahati, received unanimous support from the board members, with a strong emphasis on his professional competence and impeccable integrity throughout his career.

He brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the bench, having served as an advocate for several years.