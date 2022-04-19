Guwahati: A student from south Assam’s Karimganj district has developed a ‘theft-proof’ Electronic bicycle (E-bike) by using modern sensors and installing location tracking systems on it.

Samrat Nath, a student of Technology at Assam Rifles ITI, has developed this e-bike, which is powered by Lithium-ion batteries recycled from used laptops.

The bike is likely to offer a range of 60-km on a single charge with a speed of 40 km per hour.

“I have developed the smarty e-bike to escape from theft. It has great security features. If anyone tries to steal my bike then a message will immediately pop up on my smartphone and the theft alarm in the bike will start ringing,” said Samrat.

“I can control this bike from any corner of the world by using the application, I developed specifically for its operation. I have installed another device in this bike that can be installed in any other electric bike. We can control it from every corner of the world and also track its live location. It is totally secured,” he added.

Samrat has also installed a fingerprint feature to add extra security to his bike.

He said that it took him four years to complete his childhood dream of creating a bike on his own.

He said that he came up with the idea to develop such an E-bike in 2016, while he was studying in class eight.

“It was my childhood dream to make an e-bike. Finally, my dream has come true and I could finish it in four years after learning Coding,” he said.

Sarma completed higher secondary from Ramkrisna Nagar Vidyapith and then shifted to Silchar for pursuing technology in Assam Rifles ITI.