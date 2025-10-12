Guwahati: A 21-year-old resident of Kenduguri in Assam’s Jorhat, was found dead inside the lock-up of Jorhat Sadar Police Station early Sunday, sparking widespread outrage and calls for a thorough investigation.

The youth was identified as Pritam Dutta.

According to police sources, officers from the Bhogdoi Outpost detained Pritam late Saturday night from his home in Chengeli Village No. 2, suspecting him of theft.

The police brought him to the station around 10:45 pm for questioning.

Pritam’s father filed an FIR accusing Officer-in-Charge Barnali Gohain and other personnel of intimidating the family and also questioned the official explanation of suicide.

“My son told me the police threatened to beat him and asked us to come to the outpost. When I later arrived at the hospital, I found him dead. The claim that he took his own life inside custody is hard to believe,” he said.

Advocate Gautam Bora, who inspected the scene, raised concerns about the condition of the body and the presence of a blanket in the lock-up amid high temperatures, underscoring the need for a detailed inquiry.

Senior officials in Jorhat have handed over the case to an external investigation team to ensure impartiality.

The incident comes just days after another custodial death in Assam, involving 28-year-old Monohar Roy in Dhubri, which led to the arrest of a police officer.