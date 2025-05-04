Guwahati: Amid rising alarm in Assam’s Manas National Park following three recent wild elephant deaths, the Manas Jeep Safari Association alleged that poachers have killed five more elephants about a week ago, bringing the total to eight in the last month.

Following the escalating crisis, the association held a press meet at the main entrance of the national park.

During the meet, Bubul Nath, the secretary of the Jeep Safari Association, asserted that the three recently discovered dead elephants are only part of a larger tragedy.

He revealed that poachers have killed five more wild elephants earlier in the dense forest areas near Sahebjhar and Falangsy camps.

Babul Nath voiced serious concerns regarding the unexplained suspension of jeep safaris in the Panbari Range in Manas National Park, Assam, for the past week.

The association speculates that this halt in tourist activity may have inadvertently created an opportunity for poachers to operate undetected and kill the elephants.

Furthermore, the Jeep Safari Association urged the government to step in quickly and take strong action to protect the elephants and the rich wildlife of Manas.