Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday said that the centre has put a renewed thrust on Act East policy which has resulted in fast-paced growth and brought about a paradigm shift to development narrative in Assam and other Northeastern states.

Sarma was speaking at a conclave on Act East through Northeast in presence of the ambassadors and high commissioners of ASEAN countries in Guwahati.

He said that in the backdrop of Act East policy, his government is striving to position Assam as the expressway and gateway to ASEAN bloc.

“Since 2014, under the dynamic and visionary leadership of Prime Minister Modi, the Northeastern region has witnessed a rapid transformation” added Sarma.

The Prime Minister whose aim is to ‘Act East’ and ‘act fast’ for India’s northeast, has given new hope, energy and force to the people of the Northeast.

“The Prime Minister has taken the Central government to the doorsteps of Northeast India with several development projects,” Chief Minister Sarma said.

He also said that the Centre’s continued attention to the Northeast and its people has proved that the region is not the periphery of India, it is in fact the centre of the fastest emerging nations of South East Asia which has the potential to become the link for the emergence of trade and commerce with these nations.

Speaking on the Northeastern region’s geographical proximity with ASEAN countries, the Assam Chief Minister said – “We have no less than 5300 km of international borders with a host of countries like Myanmar, China, Bhutan, Nepal and Bangladesh. The Northeast is truly India’s Gateway to Southeast Asia, and I believe the emerging connectivity with the ASEAN nations will play a defining role in enhancing our shared prosperity”.

He also reiterated that the government of Assam is also working wholeheartedly to forge solid and sustainable cooperation with the ASEAN nations.