The titular question concerning the transplantation of trees at Dighalipukhuri in Guwahati should ideally have been raised by science and technology educators and researchers working in various universities, colleges, and technical institutions in Assam. However, these people have remained passive observers of the social, political, and environmental deterioration at nearly every level of society for a variety of known and unknown reasons. Therefore, as an ordinary person with a keen interest in science and technology, I wish to raise a few scientific and technological questions before the government.

I personally believe that in a democratic country, any citizen has the right to question the necessity and validity of any plan or policy related to science, technology, or the environment, and that the government is obliged to respond to such questions. Suppose ministers, legislators, bureaucrats, or engineers—many of whom in Assam have never even seen a technical research journal or heard of one after completing their education—can take up technological projects. Why should a common person be excluded from asking questions, knowingly or unknowingly? If a raised question turns out to be technically incorrect, then it is the government’s solemn responsibility to point that out—this is my belief.

Now, let’s move to the questions. Firstly, scientific tree transplantation involves several sequential and thorough steps, which is why many developed countries strictly adhere to such procedures. Some of these steps include:

Site Observation and Selection:

Before transplanting a tree, arborists thoroughly examine both the current and prospective new locations. They assess soil quality, water availability, sunshine exposure, and spatial circumstances to ensure the tree can thrive in its new surroundings. Were these evaluations carried out in the instance of the trees being moved between Rabindra Bhawan and the Textile Institute in Guwahati?

Root Pruning

Several months before actual transplantation, the roots are trimmed in such a way that new feeder roots develop closer to the trunk. These feeder roots are essential for the tree’s survival post-transplantation. Such root pruning necessitates a thorough analysis of the tree beforehand. Did each of the trees being moved from the Rabindra Bhawan–Textile Institute area undergo this kind of study and scientific pruning?

Preparing Soil and Crown

The surrounding soil of the tree is prepared using a specific method prior to transplantation. Some of the branches are trimmed to lessen stress and water retention throughout the procedure. YouTube footage of tree transplants from different countries shows that only the weaker or older branches are cut off. Furthermore, every attempt is made to guarantee that at least 70% of the foliage is left intact and that no more than 30% is removed. A tree that has too many leaves chopped off will not be able to photosynthesize as well and will eventually die. The trees in issue, nevertheless, have already experienced significant defoliation. Is it possible for these trees to endure after being transplanted? Or is this only a covert scheme to kill them rather than cutting them openly under the guise of relocation?

Uprooting and Transplanting with Care:

Once the above steps are completed, the tree is carefully uprooted and relocated using mechanical methods. In developed countries, this is done using cranes, hydraulic spades, and specially designed trucks, ensuring the root ball remains intact. Then comes replanting and stabilization, where the tree is replanted into a previously prepared pit and supported using stakes until the roots grip the new soil. To aid recovery, regular watering is done (a friend of mine observed trees being given saline in South Korea after transplantation), organic mulching is applied, fertilization is carried out, and pest and disease surveillance is maintained. So, the question is—has the soil of the new locations for these already-defoliated trees been tested yet?

In a country like India, a lack of technical and scientific expertise in tree transplantation is well-known. Often, only up to 2% of transplanted trees survive due to stress, diseases, or unsuitable environments. Moreover, not all tree species are suitable for transplantation; some cannot adapt and die shortly after being transplanted. Are the trees between Rabindra Bhawan and the Textile Institute, which have already had their branches and leaves removed, suitable for transplantation? This is the million-rupee question.

Has the Assam government previously investigated the feasibility of such transplantation? If so, that study ought to be published.

Last but not least, the tree transplantation experience in India, a nation that is far behind in scientific and technological progress, is extremely disheartening. To my knowledge, the Assam government has never scientifically undertaken such work. Even if they have, the general public remains unaware of whether the transplanted trees survived.

The Assam government, which is skilled at clearing trees long before starting roadwork or large projects, is now doing this transplantation through an agency. The government should reveal how much experience the agency has in this field. A state that is technologically dependent in all aspects—what confidence does it have in dreaming of a scientifically and technologically sensitive task like tree transplantation? The people of Assam deserve to know the answer.