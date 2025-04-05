Guwahati: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a weather alert for multiple districts across Assam, warning of thunderstorms, hail, gusty winds, and light to moderate rainfall over the next few hours.

According to the IMD, moderate rain with thunderstorms is likely to occurred in Kamrup and Kamrup Metro districts. These weather conditions are expected to pose serious risks to outdoor activities and may lead to local disruptions. The presence of hail increases the threat to crops, vehicles, and property.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

In addition to the forecast for Kamrup and Kamrup Metro, the IMD has also predicted moderate rain with thunderstorms at several locations including Bajali, Baksa, Barpeta, Bongaigaon, Cachar, Chirang, Darrang, Dhubri, Goalpara, and Hailakandi within the next three hours.

The Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), in coordination with local administrations, has issued this alert in public interest and is on high alert to respond to any emergencies.

Authorities have urged residents in the affected districts to stay indoors, avoid unnecessary travel, and secure any loose items that could be damaged by strong winds.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

This warning is precautionary in nature and aims to ensure public safety. The IMD continues to monitor the evolving weather situation and will issue further updates as necessary. Citizens are advised to remain vigilant and follow all safety guidelines until conditions stabilize.