Guwahati: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a significant weather alert for Guwahati, predicting cloudy conditions with a high likelihood of heavy to very heavy rainfall over the next 2-3 days, effective Sunday, June 15, 2025.

According to an IMD notification issued on Sunday, thunderstorms accompanied by intense rain are expected in isolated parts of the city, with a “75% chance of occurrence.”

The IMD’s warning cited potential severe disruptions, stating, “The weather may aggravate water logging, slow vehicular movement, and increase the risk of localised landslides in vulnerable pockets.” City authorities are actively monitoring the situation and have placed emergency response teams on high alert to manage any arising issues.

In light of recent incidents of landslides and waterlogging caused by very heavy rainfall in the city a few days prior, the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) has urged all Guwahati residents to “take all necessary precautions and remain vigilant.”

Authorities advise daily commuters and long-distance travelers to plan their journeys accordingly and avoid unnecessary movement during periods of intense rainfall.

The IMD’s notification specifically warned, “People living in low-lying and hillside areas should remain alert for potential flooding or landslides. “

Authorities strongly encourage residents in vulnerable locations to keep an adequate stock of essential items such as medicines, drinking water, candles, and dry food.

Authorities strongly advise residents in landslide-prone areas to temporarily relocate to safer shelters, including designated relief camps, for the next three days. For any assistance, residents can contact ASDMA at 0361-1070 / 0361-1079 or DDMA at 0361-1077.