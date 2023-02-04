GUWAHATI: The School of Energy Science and Engineering, Department of Chemical Engineering, Department of Bioscience and Bioengineering at the Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati are working actively to make major contribution in building a sustainable future.

Under the Microalgae Biorefinery Model, multiple research projects are underway on Renewable and Sustainable Energy.

The rapid depletion of fossil fuels, anthropogenic emissions and ever-increasing energy consumption has triggered an increasing interest in the alternate fuels based on renewable resources.

Researchers worldwide have shown that microalgae-based treatment of wastewater can be coupled with simultaneous production of various types of fuels as well as other value-added products under a biorefinery concept.

Highlighting the need for research on sustainable development, Prof. Parameswar K. Iyer, Officiating Director, IIT Guwahati said, “Alternate fuel production is the need of the hour.

IITG is working since last 25 years in this domain where various researchers have contributed significantly in developing a microalgae based biorefinery model under which waste treatment as well as fuel productions can be carried out simultaneously.

Efforts to utilize the rich biomass of NE reason for bioethanol/methanol/butanol production as an alternate to fossil fuels.”

Renewable energy provides reliable power supplies and fuel diversification, which enhance energy security and lower risk of fuel spills while reducing the need for imported fuels.

Aligning with the themes of G20 Summit 2023 presided over by India, IIT Guwahati is making its best efforts for enhanced energy security, lower risk of fuel spills for a better and secure future.