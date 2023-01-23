GUWAHATI: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati in Assam will host the first Youth20 (Y20) Group Meet 2023 from February 6 to 8.

The Y20 Summit is a unique opportunity to allow the youth to provide constructive policy inputs and to utilize the platform to voice their opinions for the world audience.

It is one of the eight official engagement groups under the G20 umbrella.

The G20 rotating presidency bears the responsibility of hosting the youth summit, which usually takes place some weeks prior to the traditional forum to know what the youths are thinking and incorporate their suggestions in their own policy proposals.

It is an attempt to create a connecting point between G20 governments and their local youth.

The Youth 20 India Summit will bring together the trustees of our future generations from across the G20 countries to deliberate, discuss, and deduce innovative, sustainable, and actionable solutions, especially in the realm of social development.

Sharing his thoughts on the first Y20 Group Meet to be hosted by IIT Guwahati, Prof Parameswar K Iyer, Officiating Director, IIT-Guwahati, said: “The future of the world rests in the hands of the youth. The Y20 Meet being hosted by IIT Guwahati will give the youth a unique opportunity to share their input on the global platform. The meet will focus on global youth leadership towards a futuristic, prosperous, inclusive, and developed society.”

“IIT Guwahati will showcase its contribution through knowledge and innovation initiatives and advocate for brand Assam and the Northeast Region promotion for enhanced collaboration through this G20 meeting,” Prof Iyer added,

The priority areas of the Y20 Summit point to the urgency with which the world has to reconcile with the reality of the changing times in our quest to survive and thrive.

Themes of the Y20 Summit include- Future of Work: Industry 4.0, Innovation & 21st Century skills, Climate Change and Disaster Risk Reduction: Making Sustainability a way of life, Peacebuilding and Reconciliation: Ushering in an era of No War, Shared Future: Youth in Democracy, Governance and Health, Wellbeing & Sports: Agenda for Youth.

With these, the Y20 Summit’s key focus will be on global youth leadership and partnership.

There will be pre-summits on the five Y20 themes along with various discussions and seminars at different Universities across states in India in a run-up to the final Youth-20 Summit.