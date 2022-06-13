Guwahati: The Assam government has decided to rope in IIT-Guwahati faculty members to train teachers of government schools, which recorded poor performance in this year’s HSLC exam results.

Assam education department recently issued show–cause notice to 102 government schools for registering zero pass percentage in the recently announced HSLC exam results.

“In order to train the teachers, especially those imparting maths, science and English lessons, we have inked a deal with IIT- Guwahati. We are also taking measures so that school teachers can benefit from college teachers through the training programme,” education minister Ranoj Pegu told reporters.

Minister Pegu said the education department will revamp the school education system soon.

“The government is considering implementation of a school rule book across the state. The introduction of the concept of the class teacher is also being mulled. There will be some changes in the course curriculum as well,” he added.

Prof. Parameswar K Iyer, dean, public relations at IIT Guwahati, said the MoU signed between IIT-Guwahati and Samagra Shiksha, Assam education department, would promote science and technology at various levels of the schools and colleges across the state.

These activities are likely to begin very soon, he added.

IIT-Guwahati director Prof. TG Sitharam said the aim is to enhance the quality of education in the state by providing exposure to world-class laboratories at IIT-Guwahati, bringing awareness on modern teaching methodologies and providing residential training to teachers followed by regular proactive follow-up efforts.

“We will closely work with the education department of the state and identify areas that require immediate upgrading so that the education standards in the state can be improved drastically,” TOI quoted Sitharam as saying.