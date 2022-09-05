GUWAHATI: A national seminar on entrepreneurship was held at the Dispur College in Guwahati, Assam.

The seminar was sponsored by the Indian Council of Social Science Research (ICSSR).

Vice Chancellor of Gauhati University – Prof Pratapjyoti Handique inaugurated the two-day national seminar on entrepreneurship development in the Northeast.

The focus of the seminar was on start-ups and innovation.

The seminar began on September 2 at the auditorium of Dispur College in Guwahati, Assam.

Other dignitaries to have graced the occasion were – Prof Goutam Sutradhar of Christ University in Banglore, Dr N Palkhiwala from Rajasthan, Dr Balendra Kumar Das, President Governing Body of Dispur College.

Vice Chancellor of Gauhati University – Prof Pratapjyoti Handique elaborated the contribution in the formations of state biotechnology policy of Assam under Advantage Assam Policy in 2017.

The inaugural session started with the welcome address by Principal of Dispur College Dr Navajyoti Borah who mentioned various technical aspects of the theme on entrepreneurship.

A total of 53 participants belonging to different colleges and universities across Assam presented paper in the seminar.