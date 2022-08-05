DIBRUGARH: The ICMR-RMRC, Dibrugarh, launched a unique and ambitious FoodNet dashboard and website on Wednesday(August 3) in connection with a taskforce project on surveillance of foodborne pathogens from North-East India.

This dynamic dashboard will help in the generation of real-time data on diarrheal diseases and outbreaks of foodborne illnesses which would help program planners to implement evidence-based intervention at the earliest.

It would also help in better understanding the biology & behaviour around foodborne disease occurrence through an innovative mixed method research approach.

The experience from it will serve as the cornerstone for further scaling up this project on a Pan-India basis. This initiative is a first-of-its-kind project in India, which will strengthen the foodborne pathogen survey & bio-medical research in the country.

The project is being run collaboratively by ICMR, RMRC, NE Region, Dibrugarh, ICMR, New Delhi, NICED & C-DAC Kolkata along with the active participation of state health authorities (Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Tripura & Sikkim), academic institutions including regional medical colleges & community-based organizations as stakeholders of this project.