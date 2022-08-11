Dibrugarh: Tinsukia police on Thursday recovered a huge quantity of blank cartridges and live ammunitions from a scrap godown in upper Assam’s Tinsukia town.

In an operation led by Tinsukia DSP Hiranya Kumar Borah, the police seized several live ammunition and 19 sacks of blank cartridges from the scrap godown located in the Napukhuri area of Tinsukia town.

A stolen motorcycle, as well as parts of stolen bikes and cars, was also seized from the site besides stolen goods from Oil India Limited and NEEPCO.

Following the recoveries, police arrested Birender Shah, the owner of the scrap godown.

“We are looking into the source of the empty cartridges and bullets. We have recovered several rounds of live bullets of 12 bore along with the blank cartridges.

“We have booked the owner of the scrap godown under the Arms Act as well as under section 379 (theft), 411 (dishonestly receiving stolen property) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence) of the IPC,” Tinsukia DSP Hiranya Kumar Borah said.

Earlier in March 2014, one Bijoy Shah, a scrap collector was killed and two others were injured while trying to split up a mortar shell with an iron hammer at a scrap godown in Tinsukia’s Hijuguri area.