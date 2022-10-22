DIPHU: The police in Karbi Anglong district of Assam has seized a huge cache of arms and ammunition.

The seized arms and ammunition were buried inside the elephant camp of a forest near Diphu-Dhansiri Road in Karbi Anglong district of Assam.

The seized items include two grenades, 69 live ammunition and a magazine of AK-47 rifle, 12 SLRs and two pistol magazines, the Assam police said.

The recovered arms and ammunition belonged to the militant outfit Dimasa National Liberation Tribal (DNLT), the Assam police said.

The police informed that the arms and ammunition were buried by the militant outfit around four months back.