Guwahati: The Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) on Tuesday released the results of the HSLC and AHM exams 2022.

The pass percentage has declined significantly this year as only 56.49 students could clear the exams.

A total of 4, 05,582 students have appeared for the HSLC examination of which 2, 29,131 passed the Class 10 exam.

However, if any student wants to re-check their answers sheets they can apply for the same via online.

The students who want to apply for a re-check need to submit some documents and information via online which are mentioned below.

(1) Scanned copy of the Admit Card of the HSLC/AHM Examination, 2022.

(2) ROLL & NO of HSLC/AHM Examination, 2022.

(3) Details of DEBIT/CREDIT CARD or Net Banking for making an online payment.

(4) E-mail ID (If available).

(5) Mobile number of the applicant for further correspondence

(6) Fee for Re-checking of Answer Script is Rs.350/- (per subject) & Fee for Photocopy of Answer Script with Re-checking is Rs.550/- (per subject).



A candidate can apply for all the subjects he/she appeared in but will get only one single chance for making an online application for re-checking or photocopy with re-checking.

Assam HSLC results 2022: Steps to apply for re-check:

–Go to the official website of SEBA– sebaonline.org and click on the link

APPLY FOR RE-CHECKING OR PHOTOCOPY WITH RE-CHECKING OF ANSWER SCRIPTS”.

–Submit your Roll and No of HSLC / AHM Examination-2022 to proceed



–Select either only re-checking or photocopy with re-checking of the evaluated answer scripts.

— Select the subjects for which you want to apply for re-checking or photocopy with re-checking.

— Upload the scanned copy of your Admit Card in peg, jpg or png format and file size should be within 500 KB.

— Enter your own Mobile Number while applying. This will be used for further communication if required.



Check carefully all the information provided by you. (SEBA is not responsible for any unprocessed applications due to wrong information provided by the candidates).

— Proceed to make payment by clicking the “CONFIRM AND PAY ONLINE” button.

— Enter necessary details on the online payment page. Click on the “Pay Now” button to confirm the payment.

— After making a successful payment, you will get your AN Number (Application Receipt Number) in your mobile number. You may download your invoice for the payment. (Keep it safe for future references).

— You can use your ARN further to check the status of your application on the website.

The photocopy of the Answer script has to be collected from the SEBA office at Bamunimaidam, Guwahati 781021 only after producing the original Admit Card & Copy of the ARN Receipt.

Dates for collection will be announced later via portal and SMS.

In case of change of marks/result after re-checking, a fresh/revised Marks sheet/Pass certificate will be provided only after submission of the Original Marks Sheet / Pass certificate & Copy of ARN Receipt by the applicant in the SEBA office at Bamunimaidam, Guwahati-781021.