The Higher Secondary Classes 12 exam results will be available on the official websites: ahsec.assam.gov.in, resultsassam.nic.in and results.assam.gov.in.

How to download class 12 scorecard:

Visit the official website of the Assam Board – resultsassam.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Assam Class 12th results 2022”

Enter the login credentials such as your roll number and other details

Your Assam higher secondary marksheet will be displayed on the screen.

Download the AHSEC Class 12th scorecard 2022 and take a print of your result for future reference.

This year, nearly 2.5 lakh students appeared for the HS exam.

The Assam HS exam was held from 15th March and continued until 12th April 2022.

