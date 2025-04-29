Guwahati: Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu on Tuesday announced that the Higher Secondary (HS) examination results for 2025 will be declared on April 30 at 9 am.

The results will encompass all streams: Arts, Science, Commerce, and Vocational.

Minister Pegu wrote on his ‘X’ handle that the Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) would release an official notification shortly.

I am pleased to inform that the Higher Secondary 2025 results for the Arts, Science, Commerce, and Vocational streams will be declared tomorrow (30-04-2025) at 9:00 AM. The ASSEB will issue official notification shortly. A total of 3,02,420 students appeared for the HS… — Ranoj Pegu (@ranojpeguassam) April 29, 2025

He further informed that a total of 3,02,420 students appeared for the examinations this year.

The authorities conducted the examinations across 856 centers statewide, scheduling a total of 3,06,925 students to appear.

The exams commenced on February 13 and concluded on March 17, 2025.

Notably, female candidates (1,62,423) outnumbered male candidates (1,44,502) this year.

Among the examinees, the highest number is from the Arts stream (2,30,091), followed by Science (57,724), Commerce (17,869), and Vocational Education (1,241).

Additionally, authorities enforced Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) within a 100-meter radius of the exam centers, prohibiting the entry of unauthorized individuals.