North Lakhimpur: In a shocking incident, a woman in her labour died as her Caesarean operation could not be performed on time due to a power cut and lack of fuel at the generator in Lakhimpur Medical College & Hospital in Assam’s North Lakhimpur.

The incident, which took place on Thursday, came to light on Friday as the victim’s husband filed an FIR at North Lakhimpur Police Station against the LMCH authorities.

As alleged by Prane Patagiri from Rangajuri village of Gohpur in Sonitpur district, his wife Kanya Patgiri in labour was admitted to LMCH on May 31 evening and was taken for a Caesarean section on Thursday.

But the operation could not be performed on her as the power went off and there was no diesel in the fuel tank of the electric generator.

The woman died in her labour without giving birth in that hospital, Patgiri alleged.

The Lakhimpur Deputy Commissioner has initiated a probe into the incident.