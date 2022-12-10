Tinsukia: Police on Saturday morning recovered heroin worth Rs 1 crore from a night service bus in eastern Assam’s Tinsukia.

Police arrested four persons including the driver of the bus in connection with the seizure of the drugs, said an official.

The arrested persons have been Pankaj Dihingia (Driver), 49, Dijen Deka (Handyman), 45, Binod Bhumij, and Surendar Rai, 30.

The drugs were seized from the New Tinsukia railway station area.

Tinsukia police station Officer-in-charge Parag Jyoti Buragohain said, “Acting on specific input, we intercepted a Tinsukia-bound night super near ASTC Bus terminal on at A.T. Road. During checking, we recovered 765.81 grams of heroin kept in numerous soap cases.”

The bus bearing registration number AS 01 JC 6754 was coming from Dimapur.

Buragohain said that the consignment has been brought from Dimapur and police are investigating to identify each link in the chain.

“The priority is to nab the big players who are behind this drug cartel,” he said.

Dimapur has emerged as a hotbed of drug smuggling from where makes it’s way to various parts of Assam by bus and train.