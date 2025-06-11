Guwahati: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heatwave warning for Assam, predicting that temperatures will remain well above average over the next two to three days.

In its latest update, the IMD confirmed that cities across Assam, including Guwahati, Dibrugarh, Tezpur, and Jorhat, recorded soaring temperatures on June 10, far exceeding typical seasonal levels.

Here’s a look at the temperatures recorded on June 10:

Guwahati : 37.3°C (4.8°C above normal)

: 37.3°C (4.8°C above normal) Dibrugarh : 37.7°C (6.2°C above normal)

: 37.7°C (6.2°C above normal) Tezpur : 37.5°C (5.9°C above normal)

: 37.5°C (5.9°C above normal) Silchar : 37.0°C (5.0°C above normal)

: 37.0°C (5.0°C above normal) Dhubri : 36.1°C (4.8°C above normal)

: 36.1°C (4.8°C above normal) Jorhat : 37.6°C (5.0°C above normal)

: 37.6°C (5.0°C above normal) North Lakhimpur: 38.0°C (6.2°C above normal)

The weather office expects the state’s maximum temperatures to remain 3°C to 5°C higher than normal, with little to no relief expected in the coming days.

The rising temperatures are likely to result in intense heat across the region, increasing the risk of heat-related illnesses such as heat stroke and exhaustion, especially among vulnerable populations.

IMD officials have urged the public to take necessary precautions. They highlighted the particular risk to infants, older adults, pregnant women, and individuals with chronic health conditions.

To help residents stay safe during the heatwave, the IMD issued the following advisory:

Stay Hydrated : Drink water frequently, even if you don’t feel thirsty.

: Drink water frequently, even if you don’t feel thirsty. Dress Light : Choose loose-fitting, cotton clothing to stay cool.

: Choose loose-fitting, cotton clothing to stay cool. Protect Yourself Outdoors : Use umbrellas or wear hats during peak sun hours.

: Use umbrellas or wear hats during peak sun hours. Avoid Sun Exposure : Farmers and outdoor laborers should limit time in the sun, especially during midday.

: Farmers and outdoor laborers should limit time in the sun, especially during midday. Be Cautious with Vehicles : Never leave children or pets inside parked vehicles, as interiors can heat up dangerously fast.

: Never leave children or pets inside parked vehicles, as interiors can heat up dangerously fast. Plan Events Wisely: Organizers of public gatherings should monitor temperature levels and ensure proper safety measures for attendees.

Meanwhile, the Kamrup Metro district administration has announced that starting June 11, schools will begin classes at 7.30 am to help students avoid the harsh midday heat.

As the state braces for continued extreme weather, the IMD advises everyone to stay alert and prioritize health and safety during this prolonged heatwave.