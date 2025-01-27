Assam: Harmeet Singh Named interim DGP as GP Singh joins CRPF

Guwahati: In a key administrative reshuffle, Assam’s Director General of Police (DGP), Gyanendra Pratap Singh, has been relieved of his duties to take up a new role as Director General (DG level) of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

Singh’s appointment, approved by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet on January 18, 2025, follows a directive from the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Also Read: Assam | Guwahati police commissioner Diganta Borah tests COVID positive

Singh will serve in the CRPF at Level-16 of the Pay Matrix on deputation until his superannuation on November 30, 2027, or further orders. His new role marks a significant move in his distinguished career.

In the interim, Harmeet Singh, the Director General of Civil Defence and Commandant General of Home Guards, Assam, has been tasked with temporarily overseeing the duties of the DGP.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Also Read: Assam ‘aggressively’ moving towards Green Energy regime: Himanta Biswa Sarma

Singh will manage the responsibilities alongside his current role, ensuring the Assam Police department operates smoothly until a permanent successor is appointed.

This transition underscores the importance of experienced leadership in maintaining the efficiency and effectiveness of Assam’s law enforcement and civil defense systems.