Guwahati: The highly anticipated 8th edition of the Brahmaputra Valley Film Festival (BVFF) is set to enthrall audiences in Guwahati from December 14-17.

The festival will showcase a diverse and compelling selection of feature films, documentaries, and short films, all screened at the prestigious Jyoti Chitraban complex in Kahilipara.

Aspiring filmmakers and cinema enthusiasts will have unique opportunities to interact with renowned industry stalwarts and learn from their experiences through engaging masterclasses.

Founder and Festival Director of BVFF, Tanushree Hazarika, said “BVFF is a celebration of stories that ignite hearts and inspire minds. We aim to be a catalyst, fostering meaningful cinema, connecting diverse talents, and promoting the vibrant culture and breathtaking landscapes of Northeast India.”

“We envision a future where Northeast India becomes a thriving hub for filmmaking, contributing effectively to the global cinematic tapestry with its unique stories and perspectives,” said Hazarika.

BVFF has partnered with Amazon Prime Video, offering filmmakers the chance to pitch their projects directly to the leading streaming platform.

BVFF 2023 will feature 30 captivating films from over 200 submissions. The festival will also feature panel discussions, fireside chats, masterclasses, and a dedicated workshop on Introduction to Filmmaking.

The esteemed jury includes Rita Meher, Murtaza Ali Khan, Utpal Datta, and Dr. Asha Kuthari Chaudhuri.