Imphal: 1,528 individuals were unlawfully killed by police and security forces between 1979 and 2012, according to cases involving allegations of extrajudicial killings in Manipur, and the subsequent legal battles for accountability.

The Extra Judicial Execution Victims’ Families Association (EEVFAM) has been fighting legal battles against both the central and state governments.

The case is closely linked to the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA), which grants special powers and immunity to security forces in certain regions, including Manipur.

The Supreme Court’s handling of the EEVFAM case has been seen as a crucial step toward addressing the issue of impunity related to AFSPA.

Speaking to the media, EEVFAM president Renu Takhellambam said that the organization was formed by widows and mothers whose husbands and sons were killed by security forces in fake encounters.

In its struggle to deliver justice to all victims, EEVFAM approached the Supreme Court in 2012 and submitted a list of victims of extrajudicial killings perpetrated by security forces from May 1979 to May 2012.

Under directives from the Supreme Court, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is currently handling 39 cases.

However, cases involving central security forces are stalled due to the lack of prosecution sanctions, hindering justice for the victims.

Cases involving the state police and forces are ongoing in court, but there is growing concern that justice may be denied due to various challenges.

Renu Takhellambam presided over the 16th foundation day of EEVFAM, observed on Friday in Imphal, under the theme “Respect the Rights of the Victims.”

As part of the observance, photos of all 1,528 individuals unlawfully killed by law enforcers were displayed, and family members, along with others, paid floral tributes to the deceased.