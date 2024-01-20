Guwahati: Sailen Dutta Konwar, a prominent businessman based in Guwahati and the Managing Director of Asomiya Khobor, an Assamese daily newspaper, passed away on Saturday evening at Ganga Ram Hospital in New Delhi after battling a prolonged illness.

He was 59 and is survived by his wife and two sons.

Dutta, a former ULFA leader who had surrendered and transitioned into his role as the managing director of Asomiya Khobor, had been facing health challenges for the past several months.

His demise occurred at the Ganga Ram Hospital in New Delhi.

Born in 1965, Dutta had faced legal troubles in 1992 when he was arrested by the police while serving as a central committee member of ULFA.

However, he was later released from jail in exchange for the release of an OIL official who had been kidnapped by ULFA.

His body will be flown to Guwahati tomorrow at 5.30 a.m. from Delhi.