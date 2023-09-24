Guwahati: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday said that at least 2.2 lakh women borrowers who could not repay their microfinance loans will get relief under the state government’s initiative.

The Chief Minister made the announcement at an event to waive off the loans of women borrowers from different microfinance companies.

He said that his government has fulfilled an ambitious election promise made two years ago during the assembly polls in Assam.

“A section of the media also claimed that we have backtracked on our earlier poll promises. I want to make it clear that we have been fulfilling all our promises. Those loans which had become non-performing as on March 31, 2021 will get reliefs,” Sarma said.

The Meghalaya government is shelling out a total of ?291 crore as compensation to the lenders (microfinance institutions) under the Assam Microfinance Incentive & Relief Scheme. This move is expected to benefit a total of around 2.2 lakh borrowers from across the State.

In return, the concerned microfinance institutions shall issue “no due certificate” to the borrowers, thus making the latter credit-worthy again under the formal financial system.