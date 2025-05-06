Guwahati: The Assam government has decided to merge its Bureau of Economic Offense with the Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption to improve coordination and efficiency in tackling corruption.

The decision was announced by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma after a six-hour cabinet meeting on Monday (May 5).

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The rationale behind the merger stems from the Bureau of Economic Offense’s limited caseload, handling only two to three cases in the last five years.

Furthermore, the introduction of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) has shifted tax evasion cases away from its jurisdiction.

The integration of the two units is expected to facilitate joint investigations into both corruption and financial irregularities.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Separately, the cabinet approved a total subsidy of Rs 2500 crore for the Assam Power Distribution Company Limited (APDCL).

This includes a targeted subsidy of Rs 2300 crore and a normal subsidy of Rs 200 crore, a move that follows a Rs 1 reduction in electricity tariffs for consumers.