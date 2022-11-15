Guwahati: The Assam government has signed an agreement with the Indian Institute of Management (Bangalore) in Guwahati for a training programme for young professionals.

The government joined hands with the premier B-school with an aim to bring transformative changes in health, education, women, and child development in the state, said an official.

“We have signed an MoU with the prestigious @iimb_official for Chief Minister’s Young Professional Program (CMYPP),” Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said in a tweet after the event on Monday.

“CMYPP aims at bringing transformative changes in our health care & education sectors as prioritised and envisioned by our Adarniya PM Shri @narendramodi ji.

“Under CMYPP, 70 young professionals to be jointly monitored by GoA & IIM-B, will assist the Govt authorities for two years at the district level,” Sarma added.

The IIM-B director, T Krishnan, was also present at the event.

As per the agreement, 75 working professionals from the private sector will be shortlisted for training to work at the district level under the ‘Chief Minister’s Young Professional Programme’.

The training programme aims to prepare professionals with a postgraduate degree to work at the district level.

The programme will be a mix of academic and district work and will also feature an off-campus training programme, to be conducted over 40 days, in Guwahati, said the official.

The training programme will span 2 years and on completion of the course, the candidates will receive certificates in public policy and management from IIM, Bangalore.

“This is a unique initiative where highly-skilled people will get an opportunity to contribute at the grassroots level as well as gain expertise from a prestigious institute like IIM Bangalore,” said CM Chief Minister Sarma.