Udalguri: A government employee has been arrested in Assam‘s Udalguri district for allegedly aiding an extortion racket linked to a newly formed militant group.

Gokul Basumatary, a third-grade employee at the Bhergaon Sub-Divisional Officer’s office, was apprehended by Udalguri police following complaints of extortion and threats from government officials.

The extortion racket was orchestrated by Daoharu Boro, a former NDFB cadre, who heads the Liberation Tigers Force of Boroland (LTFB).

LTFB is a newly floated Boro insurgent group operated in BTR. Boro, along with two accomplices, targeted government offices in the district.

Following a complaint from a government official, Udalguri and Tangla police launched an investigation and arrested four individuals: Daoharu Boro, Gokul Basumatary, Akhrang Basumatary, and Buddhadev Daimary.

Udalguri SP Pushkin Jain stated that the arrested individuals are currently in police custody, and further investigations are underway to uncover the full extent of the conspiracy.