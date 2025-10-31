Guwahati: The Assam government has announced a major reshuffling of senior police officers across the state, marking another phase of administrative changes within the force.

Padmanabh Baruah, an IPS officer from the 2016 batch, has been appointed as the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) for Udalguri district. Baruah, who previously served as Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) in Guwahati, replaces Pushkin Jain, who has been transferred. This change takes effect immediately and partially amends the earlier notification issued on October 17, 2025.

Pushkin Jain, an IPS officer from the 2017 batch, has moved from his post as SSP of Udalguri to lead the Crime Investigation Department’s unit handling crimes against women and children in Guwahati. He will assume responsibility for the vacant position in this crucial department.

In a separate development, the transfer of Jagadish Das, a 2004-batch APS officer, has been put on hold. Das had been moved from his role as SSP in Sadiya to Deputy Commissioner of Police (Border) in Guwahati on October 17, but his reassignment is pending further departmental orders.

Additionally, the Assam government has appointed Anjan Pandit, a 2010-batch APS officer, as Senior Superintendent of Police for CID (Zonal-I) in Guwahati. Pandit, who previously led the 7th Assam Police Battalion in Charaikhola, Kokrajhar, will take over this new role, following an update to the October 17 notification.

All of these transfers are part of a broader effort to improve public service, according to notifications issued by the Home and Political Department on October 30, 2025.