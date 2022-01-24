Assam Governor Prof. Jagdish Mukhi on Monday conferred 19 State highest awards on distinguished persons from different fields for their outstanding contributions to society.

The awards were presented at a function at Sankardeva Kalakhetra in Guwahati in the presence of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The State’s highest civilian awards–Assam Baibhav, Assam Saurav and Assam Gaurav– were formally given to the recipients in line with the Padma awards bestowed by the Govt. of India.

Assam Baibhav Award carries a certificate, a medal and an amount of Rs. 5 lakh.

For Assam Saurav and Assam Gaurav along with certificate and medal, prize money worth Rs. 4 and 3 lakh have been given to the recipients of the awards.

Assam Baibhav Award was bestowed upon Ratan Tata, Assam Saurav Award was given to Educationist Professor Kamalendu Deb Krori, Dr. Lakhsmanan S in the field of Public Service, Professor Dipak Chand Jain for Business Management, Lovlina Borgohain for Sports and Neel Pawan Baruah in Art and Culture.

Assam Gaurav Award was bestowed upon Munindra Nath Ngatey in the field of Public Service and Vaccination, Dr. Basanta Hazarika for Health and COVID Management, Akash Jyoti Gogoi in Poultry Farming, Manoj Kr. Basumatary in Piggery Farming.

The award also goes to Khorsing Terang in Sports and Mountaineering, Boby Hazarika for Woman Entrepreneurship, Hemoprabha Chutia for Weaving, Namita Kalita in Health and Public Services, Bornita Momin in Public Service, Dharanidhar Boro for Wildlife Conservation, Kaushik Baruah for Agro Exporter and Entrepreneur, Kalpana Boro in Public Service and Asif Iqbal in Health and Medicine.