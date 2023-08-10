GUWAHATI : Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday said that a ropeway is being planned to be built for convenience of tourists at Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati.

Sharing a video on Twitter, Sarma said that the plan for the proposed ropeway was reviewed in a meeting recently.

“For the convenience of Maa’s devotees, we are planning to build a ropeway at the Maa Kamakhya temple. Reviewed the plan in a meeting recently,” he tweeted.

To open up new horizons for the development of tourism facilities at Kamakhya Temple, a detailed study is being conducted to operationalise a ropeway from Kamakhya Corridor to Kamakhya Railway Station.

The ropeway which is estimated to be around 1.8 km in length, will reduce travel time by 55 to 60 per cent for pilgrims and tourists arriving via railways.

Two stations are being planned to be built for the proposed ropeway with the facility of having a tentative capacity of 1000 passengers per hour per direction (PPHPD).

The ropeway will feature a monocable detachable gondola and take around seven minutes to complete one journey.

This ambitious project which is proposed to be completed by June 2026 is expected to increase tourism potential of Guwahati as well as offer devotees a scenic view of the busiest city of Assam.

The plan for building a ropeway comes just months after the state government decided to build a “Maa Kamakhya Corridor” to boost tourism in Guwahati.

Kamakhya Temple, located at Nilachal hills in Guwahati, is one of the oldest and most revered centres of Tantric practices, dedicated to the goddess Kamakhya.

The temple is the centre of the Kulachara Tantra Marga and the site of the Ambubachi Mela, an annual festival that celebrates the menstruation of the goddess.

Structurally, the temple is dated to the 8th-9th century with many subsequent rebuilding and the final hybrid architecture defines a local style called Nilachal.