GUWAHATI: The Assam government has taken up measures to introduce tribal languages as medium of instruction in primary level schools of the state.

This was informed by Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday (December 07) attend an event in Guwahati.

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma attended the celebration of 92nd birth anniversary of late Homen Borgohain, a doyen of Assamese literature, and the ceremonial conferment of Literary Pension for the year 2023 to 23 litterateurs from across the state held at Lok Sewa Bhawan in Janata Bhawan.

Those conferred with Literary Pension this year are — Sitaram Basumatary (Baksa), Jaya Deb (Cachar), Champa Lal Sinha (Cachar), Bagen Gogoi (Dhemaji), Anupama Naiding (Dima Hasao), Dr. Paritosh Chakkravorty (Goalpara), Dr. Molina Rabha (Goalpara), Dr. Malini (Jorhat), Seniram Gogoi (Golaghat), Jhoola Sarma (Golaghat), Dr. Ankon Chandra Saikia (Jorhat), Binanda Sarmah Pujari (Jorhat), Rajlakshmi Khound (Kamrup Metropolitan), Anil Kumar Boruah (Kamrup Metropolitan), Dr. Nandita Devi (Kamrup Metropolitan), Jayanta Madhab Bora (Kamrup Metropolitan), Renuka Biswas (Kamrup Metropolitan), Pratima Nandi Narzaree (Kokrajhar), Bijoy Rabi Das (Sivasagar), Dilip Kumar Baruah (Sonitpur), Gyan Bahadur Chetri (Sonitpur), Sumitra Goswami (Kamrup Metropolitan) and Mohan Sonowal (Dibrugarh).

Speaking about the attempts by the Assam government to enrich the literary sphere in the state, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said Assam Prakashan Parishad has been organizing book fairs across the state with the aim of ushering in a book-reading movement among the people.

Referring to the standard of Assamese literary works such as novels and proses to be on a par with their counterparts from the rest of the country, Sarma said sincere attempts were being to take the great Assamese literary works outside the perimeters of the state.

He appealed to the Assam Prakashan Parishad to annually translate at least 10 books in Assamese language to other major languages of the country so that avid readers of literature from outside the state can have the opportunity to make themselves familiar with some of the finest literary creations.

Works on a biographical account of the great Ahom Army Commander Lachit Borphukan in all major Indian languages were going ahead in full swing and soon it will be formally published and distributed in libraries of over ten thousand colleges across the country, the Assam chief minister added.