NORTH LAKHIMPUR: The Golden Jubilee of Mising Agam Kebang (MAK) and its 24th General Triennial Conference concluded in Gogamukh in Assam’s Lakhimpur on Tuesday afternoon.

The session concluded with acknowledgement to the exemplary roles played by great personalities like Dr Taburam Taid and Nahendra Padun.

An open session was held on the concluding day of the three-day long event at late Ratneshwar Perme Latta in Gogamukh.

The open session was chaired by Gobinda Taid, president of MAK.

Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sharma attended the open session of the closing ceremony as the chief guest.

The Mising people have a rich culture & a cherished history. Along with them, we will take all steps necessary to protect heritage of our indigenous communities.



Spent some memorable time yesterday at the Mising Agom Kebang (MAK) conference in Gogamukh. pic.twitter.com/MiyGPmg1B9 — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) May 31, 2023

Addressing the session the Assam Chief Minister said Mising Agam Kebang had been the national organization of the community which had contributed immensely to the national life of the Mising people.

Assam Chief Minister Dr Sarma said that social organizations play an important role in moving a society forward in an organized manner which was applicable to the MAK.

He also appreciated the Misings as one of the most prosperous tribes in the world with a traditional language and literature.

“The sources of the rich folk life of the tribe have given a distinctive character to the literary genre which has reached new heights today thanks to the efforts of Miching Agam Kebang”, said Assam Chief Minister.

The Chief Minister recalled the contributions of Dr Taburam Tide and Nahendra Padun in the development of Mising language and literature in that occasion.

The Chief Minister also said that the Mising people had made a significant contribution to the formation of the Assamese nationality.

The Chief Minister officially launched 11 books published by SCEAT and Education Department of Assam Government on that occassion in preparation for introduction of National Education Policy in Assam with emphasis on mother tongue and tribal languages from pre-primary class.

The open session was event was also attended by state Education Minister Dr Ranoj Pegu, Lakhimpur MP Pradan Barua, Majuli MLA Bhuban Gam, Bihpuria MLA Dr Amia Kumar Bhuyan, Mising Autonomous Council Chairman Sunil Kumar Pend, Mising Autonomous Council Chief Executive Member and president of the organizing committee Paramananda Chayengia.

A colourful cultural procession was taken out by the organizers on the last day of the session.

Earlier, the 24th Triennial General Assembly and Golden Jubilee of MAK, the second largest national organization of the Mising people of Assam, was began at Ratneshwar Perme Kshetra, Gogamukh on May 28.

The first day of the programme saw delegate registration, opening of the camp and a delegates meeting. The delegate’s session was attended by MAK President Gobinda Taid, Secretary Dimbeswar Doley and other office bearers of the central committee.

On the second day of the programme which got underway on May 29 began with a clean-up ceremony.

This was followed by the hoisting of the flag by MAK president Gobinda Taid in the presence of more than 5,000 representatives from 20 districts of the state and literary enthusiasts from various parts of the state.

In his speech president Taid said that the Mising language and literature of Assam was now on the verge of extinction and added that if the government does not pay attention to the legitimate demands of the Misings, there would be no alternative but to take to the streets.

A book release ceremony was held on that occasion in which Dr Sadananda Payeng, associate professor, Anandaram Dhekial Phookan College, Nagaon attended as the chief guest.

The souvenir of the session was released by the retired Principal of Gogamukh Higher Secondary School Mukhya Nath Patir.

An academic seminar on New Education Policy was held on the second day of the session which was chaired by Dr Jawaharjyoti Kuli, former president, MAK.

The seminar was attended by Professor Dr Rajiv Doley of Tezpur University, former secretary of MAK Harendra Nath Doley, president of ITSA Kamalakant Musahari and Secretary of Rabha Sahitya Sabha Rajkumar Rabha.

The opening ceremony of the 24th triennial session of MAK was inaugurated by Dr. Ghankanta Lagachu, former president of the organization.

The meeting was attended by Dr Deepak Kumar Doley, former secretary of MAK and principal of Murkanchelek College as the keynote speaker and Dr Nahendra Padun, former president of MAK and Chukapha Awardeer as the chief guest.

The event was also attended by Tiwa Mathanlai Tastha president Dwipendra Narayan Bardoloi, Karbi Lammet Amei president Bani Ingti, and Sonwal Kachari Sahitya Sabha president Mohan Sonowal.

A poet’s meet was organized on the second day of the session which was conducted by Indreswar Pegu, former president of MAK.

The meet was inaugurated by eminent poet Jeevan Narah, Associate Professor of ADP College, Nagaon.