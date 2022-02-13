In a horrific incident, a girl from Assam was allegedly raped and thrown from the terrace of a hotel at Churu in Rajasthan.

The 25-year-old victim was allegedly gangraped by a group of four.

The girl, who lives in Delhi, had travelled to Churu in Rajasthan after being called by one of the accused on the pretext of giving her a job.

The four accused, after raping the girl, tied her hands and feet and pushed her from the window of a room in the first floor of a hotel.

After receiving information about the incident, police rushed to the spot and rescued the girl, who sustained serious injuries in her arms due to the fall.

The police also arrested the accused from the spot.

Later, the victim and the four accused were sent to a government hospital for check-ups, where the girl received treatment for her injuries.

Meanwhile, a case of gang rape has been registered against the four accused.