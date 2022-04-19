Guwahati: In a first in Assam, people belonging to the transgender community have started a tea stall in Guwahati.

The tea stall named Trans Tea Stall was launched on Monday in the compound of Kamrup (M) Deputy Commissioner Office in Guwahati.

The tea stall has been set up under the aegis of the All Assam Transgender Association, a forum of transgender communities in the state, in collaboration with the Kamrup (M) District Administration to empower the trans community of the state and to help them learn entrepreneurial skills.

“This tea stall aims to empower the trans community of Assam and help them learn entrepreneurial as well as business communication skills,” said All Assam Transgender Association founder Swati Bidhan Baruah.

“It will also help the community to have a better source of income,” she added.

The stall is run by two transgender members of the association with the support of two helpers.

“Initially, customers will get tea, snacks and some other packaged food items. They will add more such items based on the response of the customers. We hope to get a good response as the DC office witnesses a lot of footfall daily,” Baruah said.