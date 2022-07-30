GUWAHATI: The Gauhati high court has sought details of probe done into the cases related to the police encounters in Assam.

The Gauhati high court has sought details of investigations into the police encounter cases that took place in Assam since May last year.

The Gauhati high court was hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by advocate Arif Md Yeasin Jwadder.

In the PIL, advocate Arif Md Yeasin Jwadder has expressed doubts on the increase in number of deaths and injuries in police encounters.

The Gauhati high court has directed the Assam government to submit a report on whether guidelines issued by the Supreme Court for investigation into encounter cases have been followed.

The state has been given a timeline of 60 days to file its report on the matter.

Also read: Assam: Lakhimpur bride trafficking victim recounts her ordeal in Rajasthan

“The State shall bring on record appropriate materials indicating the progress made in each of the case and further indicate whether the guidelines issued by the Apex Court in the case of People’s Union for Civil Liberties and another Vs. State of Maharashtra & Ors., reported in (2014) 10 SCC 635 are followed in later and spirit or not,” the Gauhati high court stated.

The Assam government, the state DGP, law and justice department of Assam, national human rights commission and Assam human rights commission have been named as respondents in the PIL.

Jwadder said, “Our counsel, prominent civil rights lawyer Prashant Bhusan, appeared at the hearing in the virtual mode today. He argued that police have not followed the law laid down in People’s Union of Civil Liberties (PUCL) Vs State of Maharashtra & others by the Supreme Court in the alleged fake encounter cases.”

The matter will be next heard on September 29.