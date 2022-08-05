GUWAHATI: The Gauhati high court has issued directives to ease alarming traffic chaos in the Guwahati city of Assam.

The directives came during hearing of a PIL filed by one Rita Das Mozumdar, who in her petition highlighted as how traffic congestion has made city life haphazard and hazardous.

The court has directed formation of a committee of three officers, which will prepare a comprehensive assessment of the traffic congestion in Guwahati and put forward suggestions for handling traffic congestion in the city.

The three-member committee will comprise DCP (Traffic), Guwahati City, Deputy Municipal Commissioner, GMC and an officer nominated by the Assam State Legal Services Authority.

Also read: Assam CM writes to his counterparts of other states to include a chapter on Lachit Barphukan

Furthermore, Assam transport secretary Adil Hussain and IGP Nitul Gogoi have been asked to work as nodal officers in or above the committee.

The committee has also been asked to visit the main roads, markets and other places in the city of Guwahati where there are regular traffic congestions and make their suggestions about manually handling the traffic congestions in such areas.

“The officers of the committee are permitted to take aid of the police staff as well for this purpose, if necessary,” the court order read.

The court further directed the panel to submit their preliminary report August 22.