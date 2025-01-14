Guwahati: A series of alarming incidents have come to light in Golaghat, Assam where an alleged gang has been targeting truck drivers and extorting money by impersonating police officers, MVI officials and income tax officers.

According to reports, the group has been intercepting trucks carrying coal, timber, and goods on roads at night, using intimidation to collect money from drivers and truck owners.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

On Sunday night, a coal-laden truck was stopped near Tetelitol in Golaghat, and the group, led by an individual extorted money from the driver after inspecting the documents.

The victim, Bitupan Das, a coal supplier, has filed a formal complaint with the Golaghat police, reporting a similar incident on January 5, where the group extorted Rs 21,800 from a truck driver under threat.

The Golaghat police have initiated an investigation, with Das filing a report naming the suspected leader and members of the group.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The police are also probing the legitimacy of the coal supplies managed by Das.