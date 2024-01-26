GUWAHATI: At least four suspected cadres of the Paresh Baruah-led ULFA-I have been arrested by the police in Assam.

The four suspected ULFA-I cadres were arrested by the police from different parts of Guwahati city in Assam on January 26 – Republic Day.

The Assam police is yet to reveal the identities of the arrested suspected ULFA-I cadres as investigation into the matter is underway.

It may be mentioned here that the Assam police conducted raids in several parts of Guwahati on January 25.

The arrests made on Friday (January 26) followed the raids that were conducted by the Assam police the previous days.

Currently, the four arrested suspected ULFA-I cadres have been kept in custody of the Assam police at an undisclosed location.

(More details awaited)